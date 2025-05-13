The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram’s apex student body, on Monday submitted a letter to Governor VK Singh, urging him to intervene and ensure the release of pending post-matric scholarship instalments for over 4,000 tribal students.

The MZP stated that while over 31,000 students applied for the 2023–24 post-matric tribal scholarship, around 26,909 students have already received the funds. However, 4,027 students—many of whom are enrolled in technical and professional courses outside the state—are still awaiting the final instalment.

Highlighting the financial strain faced by these students, the MZP called on the Governor to appeal to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the immediate release of the remaining scholarship amount.

The delay, according to the student body, is causing significant hardship and may disrupt the academic progress of affected students if not resolved swiftly.



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