Awareness and sensitization program on ‘Protection of Child from sexual Offenses Act 2012’ was conducted at DC Conference Hall, Kolasib today, which was chaired by John LT Sanga, Deputy Commissioner and attended by Superintendent of Police, Addl. DC, Chief Judicial Magistrate and representatives from DPO, CDPO, District Education Office, Excise & Narcotics, DRO, DIPRO, District Medical Superintendent, Child Welfare Committee and leaders of various NGOs.

In the meeting it was reported that 126 POCSO cases were reported between 2016 and 2024 in which most of the offenders were below the age of 18. Roadmap for awareness campaign on POCSO Act 2012 among youth was discussed in length, where Schools, Churches and NGOs will be the main medium for propagation of awareness messages.

Miss Cacy Malsawmtluangi Ralte, Chief Judicial Magistrate presented a power point on the main features, offenses and punishment under POCSO Act 2012.

Meanwhile, the Khawzawl District Inspection and Monitoring Committee on Prevention of Illegal Transportation of Children on Monday held a meeting on the illegal abduction of children at Khawzawl DC Meeting Hall.



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Chairing the meeting, Khawzawl DC, K. Lalrohlua addressed the gathering to keep a strict vigil on the safety of children. Khawzawl District Child Protection Officer Lalsiammawii enlightened the gathering about the various cases of child abduction in Mizoram, and also spread awareness on false promises of good jobs abroad without possessing specific skills.

Khawzawl District SP Lalchhuanthanga also explained that an Anti-Human Trafficking Unitis established under Mizoram Police at all the eleven districts of the State, and that SP of CID (Crime) is the designated agency to take up criminal cases of trafficking. He further mentioned that Khawzawl Police Station is equipped with Child Friendly Room and Women Help Desk.

In light of the recent cases of underaged girls sent abroad as maids, Khawzawl District Child Welfare Committee Chairman, PC Rosiama highlighted the need to consult with only authorized Agencies when seeking jobs abroad.

The meeting, jointly attended by Khawzawl District Mizoram Journalist Association, Taxi and Maxi Cab Owners Association also decided the need for education on human trafficking at High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools, and also requested public transport owners to immediately report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

