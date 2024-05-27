People's Conference Party and Aam Aadmi Party Mizoram on Monday submitted a letter of complaint to Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama about the 16 sitting MLAs holding office of profit.

In a letter to the Speaker of the House, the two parties allege that 16 MLAs are members of more than one Subject Committee which they stated is in violation of Section 277(2) of ‘The Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Mizoram Legislative Assembly’.

In reply to the letter of complaint by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Peoples Conference (PC) Party, the Speaker stated that Section 277(2) of “Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Mizoram Legislative Assembly” have been deleted and replaced by the Eighth Legislative Assembly of Mizoram – Rules Committee (2020-21) submitted to the Speaker through First Report on 09.20.2020 and hence the rules mentioned in the complaint letter remains null and void.

The Speaker added that the rules mentioned in the complaint letter mentioned Advisers to the Chief Minister who are not barred from being members of the Subject Committee, unlike the Ministers. Moreover, he added that Sections 247, 250, 252, 254, 261 and 267 bar only Ministers from holding Subject Committee membership.

Furthermore, the Speaker also mentioned that Section 288 bars Minister, Speaker/Dy. Speaker and Govt Chief Whip/Govt Whip from holding Committee membership, but thus not bar the Deputy Chief Whip; and as such, no rules have been violated under ‘The Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Mizoram Legislative Assembly’ as mentioned in the letter of complaint submitted by the People’s Conference and Aam Aadmi Party.



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