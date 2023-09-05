In a significant anti-drug operation in Mizoram, law enforcement authorities successfully seized a substantial quantity of heroin on September 5 in the Saitual district.

Two individuals, identified as Kapthaul Thanga and Thangchin Khupa, were arrested in connection with the operation hailing from New Champhai.



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Meanwhile, 1.455 kilograms of heroin were confiscated, hidden within 120 soap cases, along with the seizure of an Alto K10 vehicle bearing the registration number MZ-04-A-8087.

The drugs were been transported in a passenger vehicle from Champhai via Ngopa road

A case under 21(c)/25/29 ND&PS Act has been registered at Ngopa police station for further investigation.