Assam Rifles on September 4 seized illegal heroin worth Rs 16.7 lakh in the Champhai district of Mizoram, said an official statement.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department based on specific information provided by sources.

'Assam Rifles under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered illegal Heroin No 4, concealed in 2 soap cases (23.9gm) in general area Zote, Champhai, Mizoram on September 4. The approximate value of the seized Heroin is Rs 16,73,000,'' said an official statement.

The seized Heroin was handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department team on the spot, for further legal proceedings.

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