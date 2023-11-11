In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 2.61 Kilograms of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 18.30 crore and illegal cash of Rs 1.21 crore in general area Zote, Champhai and Iron Br, Zokhawthar on November 10 and arrested five Myanmar nationals in three separate operations.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Police Department, Champhai based on specific information.

The entire consignment of illegal cash and heroine no 4 totalling Rs 19,52,08,350 (Rupees Nineteen crore fifty two lakh eight thousand and three hundred fifty Only) and the accused have been handed over to Police Dept, Champhai for further legal proceeding.



Also Read: Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs 2.06 crore seized in Champhai district, one Myanmar national held

On November 3, 2023, recovered 295.28 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.06 crore in Champhai district of Mizoram.

According to sources, a team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department recovered heroin from one Myanmar national. The person has been arrested by the security officers and necessary legal proceedings initiated against the person.

Meanwhile, the entire consignment of Heroin No. 4 worth Rupees 2,06,69,600 (Rupees Two Crore Six Lakh Sixty Nine Thousand Six Hundred Only) and the accused have been handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.