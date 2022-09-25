A team of Mizoram police rescued 19 exotic wildlife species, being illegally smuggled in a vehicle (Maruti Wagon R) on September 24.



The rescued species are 6 Gibbon, 3 small monkeys, and 10 reptiles. Three persons from Assam have been arrested namely Birhan Uddin Laskar (24) son of Rafik Uddin Laskar of Channinghat, Cachar District, and his three accomplices - Kamal Hussain (34) son of Mosahid Ali of Karimganj, and Abdul Ruf(25) son of Atabur Rahman & Niaz Hussain (21) son of Bosir Ali of Bagha Bazar, Cachar district.



The rescued animals were handed over to Customs while further investigation is on.



It needs mention here that at least 94 exotic species, including 29 leopard tortoises, 38 red-footed tortoises, 3 albino iguana, and 2 pythons, were rescued in Mizoram from February 2021 to July 2022.