Altogether 42 candidates are in the fray for the first Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) polls to be held in Mizoram on March 29.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded 11 candidates each, while the BJP is contesting in nine wards, they said.

More than 40,000 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the municipal elections.

Polling will be held between 7 am and 4 pm, the officials said. The counting of votes will be undertaken on April 3.

Also Read: Mizoram cabinet reshuffle: Two ministers allotted with additional portfolios

LMC was created by the MNF government headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga in 2022.

It is the second municipal council in the state after the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC). There are 11 seats in the LMC, of which four are reserved for women.

On the other hand, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga reshuffled his cabinet on March 15.

Two of the cabinet ministers, R Lalzirliana and Robert Romawia Royte were allotted additional portfolios.

R Lalzirliana is now holding the portfolios for the Power and Electricity Dept, Art and Culture Dept as well as Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Dept.

Robert Romawia Royte has been allotted the additional charge of the District Council and Minority Affairs Department besides his current portfolios of Sports and Youth Services Dept, ICT Dept and Tourism Department.