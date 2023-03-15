Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga reshuffled his cabinet on March 15.

Two of the cabinet ministers, R Lalzirliana and Robert Romawia Royte were allotted additional portfolios.

R Lalzirliana is now holding the portfolios for the Power and Electricity Dept, Art and Culture Dept as well as Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Dept.

Robert Romawia Royte has been allotted the additional charge of the District Council and Minority Affairs Department besides his current portfolios of Sports and Youth Services Dept, ICT Dept and Tourism Department.

Earlier in December 2022, the Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the four Cabinet Ministers – Pu K. Lalrinliana; Pu Lalchhandama Ralte; Pu Lalruatkima and Er. Lalrinawma.

The Swearing-in Ceremony started after the Chief Secretary Dr Renu Sharma sought permission for the proceedings to begin, from the Governor. Thereafter, the Governor administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the four Ministers.

Swearing-in-Ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga, Deputy Chief Minister Pu Tawnluia, Speaker of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Pu Lalrinliana Sailo, and other Ministers, MLAs, and a host of other dignitaries and high-ranking officials.

Pu K. Lalrinliana; Pu Lalchhandama Ralte and Pu Lalruatkima were elevated as Cabinet Ministers from Ministers of State and will continue to hold their current ministerial portfolios.

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