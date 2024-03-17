In Aizawl's Tuikual South neighborhood, a lifeless body of 52-year-old V Lalhmingthangi, wife of C Zothanmawia was discovered at her shop in capital's new market. The incident occurred on Sunday morning at around 10 AM.

Home Minister K. Sapdanga addressed the press revealing details surrounding the incident. Lalhmingthangi, known as the proprietor of VLH Variety Store failed to return home the previous night prompting concern from her husband.

Police and forensic teams rushed to the scene to initiate a thorough investigation. Suspicions soon centered on 34-year-old Irene Lallawmzuali, wife of Lallungmuana, a resident of Ramthar North locality. Lallawmzuali was apprehended in Aizawl's Zemabawk Dinthar locality, where police recovered incriminating evidence including a knife believed to be the murder weapon.

During police interrogation, Lallawmzuali reportedly confessed to the crime. A case has been registered under IPC sections 302/201/380 at Aizawl Police Station.