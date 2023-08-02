A total of 52.8 kg of heroin, 32.93 kg of methamphetamine and 92.27 kg of ganja have been seized in Mizoram from January to July this year, a statement issued by the excise and narcotics department said.

Officials of the department seized 280 gm of heroin in Siaha town on July 31 and arrested two persons.

The two arrested persons, identified as Vanhnuaithanga (25) and Rodingliana (29), were booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).



Also Read: Mizoram: Police seize heroin in Champhai district, one held

In Mizoram Police on August 1 seized 765 grams of heroin and arrested one person in connection with the matter in the Champhai district.

The heroin was kept in 62 soap boxes and it was seized at Khankawn Police Checkgate.

''This evening at around 4:00 PM, Champhai Police on duty at Khankawn Police Checkgate recovered and seized 765 grams (62 soap boxes) of heroin from one vehicle bearing registration number AS-11-EC-6462 driven by Rafik Uddin Laskar, a resident of Channighat, Cachar, Assam,'' said police in a statement.

The police further said that the said driver was arrested and a case under 21(c) /25 ND&PS Act was registered at Champhai PS for further investigation.