Mizoram Police on August 1 seized 765 grams of heroin and arrested one person in connection with the matter in the Champhai district.

The heroin was kept in 62 soap boxes and it was seized at Khankawn Police Checkgate.

''This evening at around 4:00 PM, Champhai Police on duty at Khankawn Police Checkgate recovered and seized 765 grams (62 soap boxes) of heroin from one vehicle bearing registration number AS-11-EC-6462 driven by Rafik Uddin Laskar, a resident of Channighat, Cachar, Assam,'' said police in a statement.

The police further said that the said driver was arrested and a case under 21(c) /25 ND&PS Act was registered at Champhai PS for further investigation.

On July 26, the Serchhip Battalion of Mizoram Range Assam Rifles had recovered 94,940 tablets worth Rs 28.482 crore from general area Mualkawi, Champhai, and 87,720 tablets worth Rs 26.316 crore from general area Khuangleng, Champhai in two separate operations.



Based on specific information, a combined team of COB Champhai, Serchhip Battalion, and Excise and Narcotics Department Champhai carried out the operation.

During the operation, 94940 meth tablets were recovered in Mualkawi Village, and in another operation, 87720 meth tablets were recovered in Khuangleng Village. The illegal drugs were cleverly hidden in the chassis of the Mahindra Bolero vehicle.

The entire consignment of Meth tablets was worth Rs 54,79,80,000.

Also read: Mizoram: Drugs worth over Rs 54 crore seized in Champhai district