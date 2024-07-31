A fast-track court in Mizoram's Kolasib district has sentenced a 57-year-old man to 20 years in prison for raping a minor, officials said on Wednesday.

Judge R. Vanlalena convicted K. Rothangliana, a resident of Bairabi town on the Mizoram-Assam border, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he said.

In addition to the prison term, Rothangliana was fined Rs 7,000. If he fails to pay the fine, he will face an additional three months in prison.

According to the prosecution, Rothangliana raped the six-year-old girl on May 23, 2022 by taking her away from her friends who were plucking mangoes. Some boys caught him while raping the minor girl and he fled. The victim was taken home by her older friends and reported the incident to her father.



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The victim's father lodged a complaint at the Bairabi Police Station leading to the arrest of the accused. There were 12 witnesses including eyewitnesses who clinched the case.

Meanwhile, the judge also convicted Lily Zothanpari,(3o), of Kolasib and her accomplice Lalparmawii,(38), of Sawleng village in Aizawl district to ro years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000 each under section 21(1) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 on Tuesday.

State Excise and Narcotics Department officials seized 853 grams of heroin in the home of Zothanpari on December 1, 2022, and later arrested her accomplice Lalparmawii. The two convicts will have to undergo an additional 3 months imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine.

The judge reserved his ruling on another accused Zonunsangi as she is scheduled to deliver a baby on August 15.