A 62-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh has committed suicide in Aizawl, said Mizoram police in an official statement on June 11.

As per the police, the deceased man identified as Jone Cedric Goeffrey shot himself dead in Falkland locality in Aizawl on June 9.

Initial probe revealed that he hailed from Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and his temporary address is Sunkadakatte, Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, police are looking for his relatives or family which have been unsuccessful so far.

'' The unclaimed dead body is preserved at Aizawl Civil Hospital Mortuary. Anyone who knows/identifies him or his relatives/family or who can help the Police in locating his relatives/family may please immediately contact Bawngkawn Police Station, Aizawl, Mizoram at 0389-2340758 / 87947 47292,'' the statement added.

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