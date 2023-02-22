People of Chin in Mizoram, mostly refugees, gathered in Aizawl, Vanapa Hall, and celebrated the 75th anniversary of Chin National Day.

On this occasion, Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga attended the 75th Chin National Day celebration as a chief guest.

While speaking on the occasion, Zoramthanga said he is happy to witness the 75th Chin National Day is being celebrated in Mizoram.

''Chin brothers and sisters in Myanmar have to flee their country for their own safety due to the internal unrest,'' he added.

He further said that Mizoram residents are doing their utmost for them and that they hope that peace and security will be restored in Myanmar again.

Besides Zormathanga, former Chin State Chief Minister Pu Salai Lian Luai and former Chin State MP Dr. Naih Tam Maung were also present at the celebration programme and thanked the Mizoram government and people for their support and hospitality to the refugees.

Speeches were also heard on behalf of CYMA, MZP, MSU, ZORO, and Manipur Kuki Inpui.

Chin National Day commemorates the General Assembly of Chinland, which was held on February 20, 1948, and saw more than 500 Chin representatives from across the Chin State in western Myanmar voting to adopt a modern democratic governing system over the traditional feudal system.

It is worth mentioning that the day is important for the Chin community to celebrate their unique identity, tradition, and unity.

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