The long-awaited 2nd Installment of scholarships for students started to be credited in students' bank accounts from today.



Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) or the students association organised protests in front of the scholarship board for three days i.e. Monday to Wednesday and even blocked the board employees from going to work blaming them are delaying the scholarship disbursement.



Notably, the first instalment was distributed to students in February of this year, and the second instalment was received on September 25 from central, however, due to the election code of conduct it was delayed.



Also Read: Mizoram: Mizo Students Association launch hunger strike demanding scholarship

On the other hand, the scholarship board is also blamed by the Mizo Zirlai Pawl or students association for not exerting enough effort to expedite payout.

Earlier on November 16, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl or the Mizo Students Association leaders decided to go on a hunger strike tonight in demand to release the long-awaited scholarship for students.

The student association protested for the third day in front of the scholarship board office today.



After staging a peaceful protest demanding to release of scholarships for students on Tuesday and Wednesday, the student association decided to stop the scholarship board employees from going to work today. Leaders of the MZP also met Chief Minister Zoramthanga and other officials. Unsatisfied with the development of the board, the student leaders decided to take stronger action and agreed to go on a hunger strike starting tonight.