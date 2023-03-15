In a historic milestone for the state of Mizoram, especially for the farming community, the state agriculture minister Pu C. Lalrinsanga on March 14, flagged off 7.5 tonnes of Bird’s Eye Chilli harvested by farmers from Lunglei, Siaha and Lawngtlai Districts in southern Mizoram.

The shipment will be transported to Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh from where it will be sent to Nevada, USA. This is part of an initiative under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCD-NER) implemented by International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA) and Mission Organic Mizoram (MOM), Department of Agriculture.

Speaking at the inaugural function, the agriculture minister congratulated the Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) for successful completion of the project, and thanked ICCOA and MOM for spearheading the project with great commitment.

He stated that the success of the project highlights the potential of cooperative farming in Mizoram. He encouraged Department officials and farmers alike to continue to focus on organic agriculture so that more and more products of Mizoram can be exported abroad at higher rates.



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