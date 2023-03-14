Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on March 14 honoured the Assam Rifles' led adventurers team on return from Mount Phawngpui Expedition during a flagging in a ceremony at Rajbhawan in Aizawl city of Mizoram.

The 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), organized a flagging ceremony of the Phawngpui Expedition at Rajbhawan.

This was a part of the series of events organized by the same, in line with the G20 motto "One Earth, One Family, One nature, One future " ( Vasudhaiv Kutumbhakam).

''After the expedition to PHAWNGPUI was flagged off on 10 Mar 2023 by Dr. Renu Sharma, Chief Secretary Mizoram, the team successfully submitted "The Blue Mountain" also known as Phawngpui on March 12, 2023,'' an official statement said.

During the ceremony, the Governor was also informed by officers from the Assam Rifles on the course of the events leading up to the summit the peak of Mount Phawngpui, the highest peak in Mizoram.

Later on, Governor also interacted with these young adventurers and the high officials of the 23 sectors, AR led by Brig Girish Upadhyay, DIG.

Phawngpui, literally means the Great Grassland, is the highest peak in Mizoram with a height of 2157. The expedition was aimed to promote adventure sports, responsible tourism, awareness of clean and green Mizoram, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, and ethical mountaineering in the state by showcasing its natural beauty and tranquility.

The event was organized in conjunction with the Mizoram Outdoor Youth Adventure Club. 30 Young students including 14 college-going girls and 16 boys most of which are also NCC cadets took part in the expedition.

''Three officers,4 JCOs, and 10 jawans from 23 Sector Assam Rifles were also part of the Expedition Team,'' the statement added.

The expedition team thanked Assam Rifles for their forthcoming attitude and for marking a feat in promoting Adventure sports in the lives of the youth of Mizoram. The team has also committed to staying resolved to preserve the culture and heritage of Mizoram as flag bearers through such expeditions in the future as well, keeping National Initiatives and agendas in line to include G20 Summit as well.

Also read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize foreign origin liquor worth Rs. 6.48 lakh in Champhai