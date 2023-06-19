As a part of the ongoing preparations for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly due to be held this year, officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted an inspection at Lunglei.

First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs (Voter verifiable paper audit trail) to be used in Lunglei District are currently underway at the DC Indoor Stadium from 13th June 2023 and is expected to be completed tomorrow under the supervision of ECI engineers.

The user Acceptance Test (UAT) was successfully completed on the 12th of June 2023.

Also Read: Mizoram: Ministry of Home Affairs appoints Anil Shukla as new DGP of the state

The inspection team included Lata Tripathi, Secretary, ECI, Vijay Gupta, SO, ECI and Gaurav Kumar, ASO, ECI.

They were received by Pu Donny Lalruatsanga, District Election Officer, Pi TT Beikhaizi, Election Officer and Pu H. Lalramenga, SDC & Officer in charge.

The team inspected the ongoing FLC, as well as arrangements in place for EVM Warehouse and Strongroom.

They expressed their satisfaction with the current arrangements in Lunglei District.