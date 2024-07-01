A college in Aizawl, Mizoram, has postponed the reopening of classes due to continuous heavy rains and unsafe road conditions, which pose a risk of landslides.

The reopening of classes is now scheduled for 5th July 2024. A General Body Meeting of the staff will also be held on this day.

Regular classes will commence from 8th July 2024.

The Government Zirtiri Residential Science College stated that the safety of students and staff is their utmost priority and it is important to avoid unnecessary risks during this period of inclement weather.



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They apologized for any inconvenience caused and appreciated the understanding of all concerned. Additionally, the Local Council of Aizawl's Salem Veng had advised 20 families to move to a safer place.

The Mizoram government has issued a public notice warning of potential heavy rainfall and associated risks across several districts. This comes as the India Meteorological Department forecasts intense precipitation for the region.

According to the notice released by K. Lalrinzuali, Secretary of the Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Department, Mamit, Kolasib, Lawngtlai, and Saiha districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall. Lunglei and Hnahthial districts may face very heavy downpours. The department also cautioned about the likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas throughout Mizoram.