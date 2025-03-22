A Victim of Crime Compensation distribution ceremony was held on Friday in the District Judge Meeting Room at the District Court, where a total of Rs 41,00,000 was distributed to fourteen victims of murder and survivors of underage rape.

Helen Dawngliani, District & Sessions Judge of Aizawl District and Chairperson of the Aizawl District Legal Services Authority (ADLSA), emphasized the vital role of financial aid in helping victims recover and rebuild their lives.



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She encouraged recipients to use the compensation wisely and reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting survivors of crime through such initiatives.

Following the distribution, an interactive session was held, allowing victims and their families to express their concerns.

Lalrochami Ralte, Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary of ADLSA, thanked all attendees and stressed the importance of careful financial planning to prevent misuse of the funds.