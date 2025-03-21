The Saitual District Fish Festival 2025 was held at Tamdil Lake on Friday, graced by Fisheries Minister Lalthansanga as the chief guest.

The event, organized by the Saitual District Fish Festival Organizing Committee (SDSKOC), saw the presence of Horticulture Minister Prof. Lalnilawma as the guest of honor, along with local officials, fishermen, and community members.

In his address, Fisheries Minister Lalthansanga highlighted the significance of Tamdil Lake, one of Mizoram’s most famous water bodies, and expressed gratitude that Saitual District is home to such a valuable natural asset. He informed attendees that the Tamdil Management Committee had been formed under the chairmanship of the District Deputy Commissioner (DC), with its management entrusted to three key departments—Forest, Fisheries, and Tourism. He urged all stakeholders to adopt an "ownership mentality" in preserving and enhancing the lake for tourism and economic benefits.



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The minister further emphasized the importance of increasing fish production in the district, encouraging local fishermen and fish farmers to take advantage of government schemes and modern techniques. He stressed that while development is essential, it should be done sustainably to protect the natural beauty and biodiversity of the region.

Guest of Honor Prof. Lalnilawma commended the Saitual District Fish Festival Organizing Committee for successfully organizing the event. He also announced that 10 brush cutters had been distributed to the Saituala Tung Ching Association under the Horticulture Department’s MIDH (Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture) scheme to support local farmers and agricultural activities.

he festival featured a variety of activities, including traditional fishing competitions, music, and food stalls offering Mizo delicacies. The event aimed to promote fisheries as a viable livelihood option while also showcasing the tourism potential of Tamdil Lake.