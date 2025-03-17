The Mayor of Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC), Lalrinenga Sailo, announced on Monday that the Treasury Bazar, which was destroyed by a fire early in the morning, will not be rebuilt at its current location.

Speaking to India Today NE after visiting the site alongside Deputy Mayor R. Thanglura (Ward XII) and Corporator David Zohmangaiha (Ward XVII), Sailo stated that the market, located in Tuikual South (AMC Ward XII) and Venghlui (AMC Ward XVII), will be relocated to the AMC Multicomplex in Tuikual South.

"We extend our condolences to those affected by the fire, including nearby businesses and residents. After consulting with the State government, the Home Minister, and the Speaker of the House, we have decided to shift the market for public safety. This site was originally a public space before being converted into a market over time. It has witnessed past disasters, including a bomb blast, a wall collapse, and even the discovery of a deceased individual. Given its proximity to the Assembly House, we believe relocating it is in the best interest of the public," Sailo stated.

The mayor further explained that the AMC Multicomplex, located just a few meters from the current market, was already designated for relocation. "Today’s fire occurred as we were in the process of shifting the market. For the safety of both vendors and the public, the Treasury Bazar will remain closed until further plans are finalized. I also want to thank the Local Councils of Tuikual South and Venghlui, as well as residents, for their swift action in controlling the fire and clearing debris," he added.



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However, Sailo acknowledged that many vendors are reluctant to move, as the Treasury Market is a popular shopping hub. He also announced that by Saturday, the AMC will remove unauthorized roadside vegetable vendors selling without permits to maintain public safety and order. Additionally, the mayor confirmed that the Treasury Bazar site will no longer be used for commercial purposes but will be converted into a public space for relaxation and recreation.

Despite the AMC’s decision, the Treasury Bazar Association strongly opposes the relocation. Its President, HL Chhingpuia, expressed concerns that shifting to the AMC Multicomplex would harm businesses. "The proposed site is not viable for our operations, and we fear heavy financial losses if we move. We request the authorities to allow us to continue our business here. We also plan to submit a formal appeal to the government," he said.

Chhingpuia further stated, "We depend on this market for our livelihood. If the government is unwilling to support us, we will set up temporary stalls and resume business tomorrow. More than 100 vendors cannot simply shut down their work overnight."

Supporting this stance, Treasury Bazar Association Secretary C. Lalrinawma criticized the AMC for not consulting the Venghlui Local Council before making the decision. He argued that the new site lacks adequate space for vendors and customers, making it inconvenient for business.

"The government must respect our livelihood. The location they are suggesting is not suitable, while unlicensed roadside vendors continue selling on the main road without restrictions," he added.

With tensions rising between AMC and the traders, the fate of the Treasury Bazar remains uncertain.