The latest records from the Mizoram government indicate that 41,355 refugees are currently residing in the state.

The government is actively considering measures for their welfare and treatment.

During the Assembly session on Monday, Home Minister K. Sapdanga reported that the state is hosting 2,217 refugees from Bangladesh, 2,633 from Manipur, and 33,505 from Myanmar.

He further mentioned that the refugee fund from the central government is classified as a secret fund, primarily meant for preventive measures, and its usage is meticulously documented.



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To address refugee welfare, the government has formed a special committee, which has met twice so far. Additionally, a sub-branch has been established to conduct in-depth research on refugee livelihoods.

Meanwhile, in Champhai district, the joint NGO of Farkawn village, during a meeting on March 15, called for a ban on refugees operating shops in their village.

Following this, various groups and NGOs, led by the Farkawn Village Council, issued a directive requiring all refugee shop owners to sell their goods and shut down their businesses by May 31.

Additionally, a notice was issued stating that refugees may only enter the village with prior permission from the Village Level Committee on Myanmar Refugees (VLCMR).