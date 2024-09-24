The Superintendent of Police, Aizawl District Rahool Alwal, IPS has issued a suspension order against a police personnel posted at Sairang Police Station under Aizawl DEF, for his involvement in assaulting two doctors and their friend.

The suspension order for C/266 Sailianpuia Sailo (28), recently posted at Sairang Police Station under Aizawl DEF came after a criminal case was registered at Bawngkawn Police Station based on a complaint submitted by Dr. Laldinliana Sailo of Zemabawk North, Aizawl.

According to Dr. Sailo’s complaint, between 11:00 PM of 21.09.2024 and 12:00 AM of September 22, he and his two friends, Dr. Rinngheta Renthlei s/o Dr. R.L. Sanghluna of Durtlang and Lalthlamuana s/o P.L. Ropara of Durtlang Mel-5 were attacked by unknown individuals at Durtlang Leitan.



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The assailants forcefully dragged them out of their vehicle, leaving them with injuries to their heads and faces. Dr. Rinngheta was thrown to the ground with one person on top of him while another kicked him in the head and his shirt was torn apart by the attackers.

The Bawngkawn police, upon immediate arrival at the Durtlang took the three victims for medical examination at Synod Hospital, Durtlang. The report showed that Dr Laldinliana Sailo and Dr Rinngheta Renthlei sustained grievous injuries, while Lalthlamuana sustained simple injuries.

The six accused in the assault of the doctors are -1). Lalmalsawma Zote (25) s/o Vanlalruata Zote of Ramhlun North, 2). Mark Zairemmawia (24) s/o Lalsiamkunga of Ramhlun North, 3). Lalvenpuia (22) s/o Rinchungnunga of Ramhlun North, 4). Sailianpuia Sailo (28) s/o Lalremruata Sailo (L) of Venghlui, 5). Vanlalpekhlua (23) s/o H. Thangzela (L) of Ramhlun North, and 6). K.Vanlaltharzela (23) s/o K. Ramengmawia of Ramhlun North were arrested on Monday.

Furthermore, Case No.309/24 Dt.23.09.2024 u/s 117 (2)/115(2)/3 (5) BNS was registered against the six accused but are out on bail since the offence is bailable. The case has also been transferred to the CID Crime branch.