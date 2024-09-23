The Mizoram government is taking significant steps to enhance the agricultural sector by prioritizing the establishment of markets for local farmers’ produce under its newly launched 'Handholding' policy. Agriculture Minister P.C. Vanlalruata announced this initiative during a party function at the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) office, emphasizing the government's commitment to sustainable development.

The state plans to establish four wholesale markets in Aizawl specifically for cash crops, vegetables, and other agricultural products. "Our top priority under the 'Handholding' policy is to create markets for crops produced by local farmers," Vanlalruata stated. He noted that previous administrations had overlooked this critical area, but the current ZPM government is determined to make significant progress.

The policy aims to empower farmers by providing them with information about minimum selling prices, allowing for better planning and cultivation. To support this initiative, the state agricultural department has received Rs 10 crore for the development of two wholesale markets, with locations being finalized in Sihphir and Melthum, near Aizawl.

In addition to market creation, the government plans to construct agricultural link roads throughout Mizoram. "We hope that many families will become economically self-reliant, and Mizoram will achieve a new level of development within the next decade," he added.

Launched by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 19, the 'Handholding' policy provides financial assistance and targeted support to entrepreneurs and farmers, aiming to promote economic growth and self-sufficiency. The government has allocated Rs 200 crore for the policy's implementation in the 2024-25 fiscal year, alongside a Rs 110 crore corpus fund for agricultural assurance in the current financial year.

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