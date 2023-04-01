Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of eleven key projects in Mizoram costing Rs 2,414 crore during his one-day visit of Aizawl today.

The Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia and other dignitaries attended the public event held at AR Ground in Aizawl.

These projects include the inauguration of the construction of the Assam Rifles Battalion Headquarters Complex at Zokhawsang worth ₹ 163.237 crores; the Construction of Lianchhiari Run (A Multi-Facility Centre) at Aizawl worth ₹ 10 crore; Construction of 'Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under Smart City Ltd (ASCL) at Aizawl worth ₹ 119.2 crore; Construction of Cooperative Warehouse at Bairabi worth ₹ 2.74 crore and Construction of Impounding Dam and Development of Recreation Centre at Keilungliah, Champhai worth ₹ 19.88.

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The Home Minister also laid the foundation stone for construction of Laldenga Cultural Centre at Aizawl worth ₹ 193 crore; Construction of Zorinpui - Longmasu NH-502A worth estimated ₹ 781.85 crore; the construciton of Aizawl Bypass (Package-1), NH-6 worth ₹ 329.70 crore; Construction of Aizawl Bypass (Package-3), NH-6 worth ₹ 720.72 crore; Upgradation & Improvement of Road from West Phaileng to Marpara worth ₹ 71 crore and Construction of Warehouse/Commercial Centre at Aizawl worth ₹ 2.70 crore.

On the occasion, the Home Minister commended the state growth and development in the last 36 years since becoming a state and added that Mizoram was a fast mover in development among small states.

Speaking about the journey of Mizoram from tumultuous times to the present, he said the transformation to a peaceful state is a testament of the power of democracy. He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, North East states are on path to fast development, especially in connectivity and infrastructure.

Praising the leadership Chief Minister of Mizoram Pu Zoramthanga, the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation highlighted various achievements of the state government during the last 5 years, he also spoke of the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to the further development of the state.