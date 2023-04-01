Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Mizoram today, April 1 and lay foundation stones for several projects including inauguration of Assam Rifles Battalion Complex in Aizawl.

The Union Home Minister will be laying foundation stones for several projects worth Rs 2,415 crore.

Assam Rifles headquarters complex at Zokhawsang, about 15 km east of Aizawl, is among these six key projects. Assam Rifles, which has been guarding Mizoram’s 510 km border with Myanmar, has two bases in Aizawl, one at Zodin and the other at Khatla. The battalion headquarters at Zodin is being shifted to Zokhawsang.

Additionally, Shah will lay the groundwork for the estimated Rs 781.85 crore Zorinpui-Longmasu NH-502A construction project; the construction of the Aizawl Bypass (Package 1), NH-6, which is valued at Rs 329.70 crore; the construction of the Aizawl Bypass (Package 3) and NH-6, which will cost Rs. 720.72 crore; and the Rs 193 million construction of the Laldenga Center.

Last week, Mizoram Boss Priest Zoramthanga met the Association Home Clergyman at his office and offered thanks to the on his guarantee to introduce Assam Rifles Regiment Complex at Zokhawsang and establish the groundwork stone for Laldenga Social Center.

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