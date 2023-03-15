Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mizoram on March 31 and will inaugurate the Assam Rifles complex at Zokhawsanga in Aizawl town of the state.

Besides this, Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the Laldenga Cultural Centre near AR Ground, Aizawl.

Earlier Chief Minister Zoramthanga had told reporters last month that Shah will visit the state for the programme on March 17.

However, Shah's visit was rescheduled to March 31.

It is worth mentioning that Mizo National Front (MNF) has been demanding the shifting of Assam Rifles headquarters from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang since 1988 after seven civilians lost their lives in a clash with a paramilitary force.

In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry directed the Assam Rifles to shift its battalion headquarters to Zokhawsang by May 31 of that year. However, it was delayed.

The relocation of the camp was among the top promises of the MNF in the last Assembly polls held in November 2018.

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