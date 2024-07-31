Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of the Assam Excise Department in Guwahati.

The Minister was previously scheduled to meet with his counterpart from Assam but the latter had to cancel the plans and over the phone, the two discussed plans to curb the drug menace which is creating a huge problem for the two states.

Hmar met with Excise Department Secretary Indreswar Kalita, IAS and Commissioner of Excise Jitu Doley, IRS and discussed plans for Assam and Mizoram to cooperate in the fight against drugs.



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Mizoram Excise Minister apprised Assam Excise Department that Mizoram has information that the heroin smuggled from Myanmar through Mizoram is modified in Assam and given the name 'Bagha Cap', which he stated is again smuggled back into Mizoram. He further informed the Assam officials that drug smugglers are rampant in certain districts of Assam.

Assam Excise Department officials said that the Mizoram Excise Minister's remarks will be taken into consideration, and they stated that the two states should meet again soon as recommended by the Mizoram Minister.