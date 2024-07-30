Mizoram and Assam are poised to resume discussions aimed at resolving their longstanding border dispute, according to sources. Mizoram's Home Minister, K. Sapdanga, underscored the importance of dialogue in addressing the conflict, noting that both the incumbent Chief Minister and his predecessor support peaceful, bilateral negotiations.

In a recent communication, Assam's Home Secretary informed Mizoram's Home Secretary of an upcoming visit to Aizawl on August 9 and 10 for further talks. Following consultations with Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Mizoram formally accepted the proposed dates.

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Sapdanga confirmed, "The delegation from Assam will be led by Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora, while I will head the Mizoram team." He expressed gratitude for Assam's readiness to engage in discussions in Aizawl and indicated that the Mizoram delegation will make a reciprocal visit to Assam for future negotiations. "The Mizoram government is committed to resolving the border dispute to ensure that residents along the Assam border can live peacefully," he added.

In a notable development, Mizoram has informed Assam that 62 villages currently under Assam's administration fall within Mizoram's territorial claims. Assam has yet to issue a response to this assertion.