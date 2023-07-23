In another successful operation against illegal smuggling, 100 bags of areca nuts and 104 bags of poppy seeds worth Rs 73.16 lakh were recovered in Tlangsam Village of Champhai district on July 22.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of COB Champhai, Serchhip Battalion, and Customs Department Champhai based on specific information.

During the operation, 100 bags of Areca nuts and Poppy seeds were recovered in Gen Area Tlangsam.

''The entire consignment of Areca nuts and Poppy seeds worth Rs 73,16,000 recovered consignment has been handed over to Custom Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceeding,'' an official statement said.

On July 19, Assam Rifles along with Mizoram Police had recovered illegal Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6 crore in the state's Champhai district.

The 20,000 tablets were recovered in the general area Zokhawthar-Melbuk road during an operation carried out on specific information with utmost diligence and tactical planning and recovered the consignment on 19 Jul 2023.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, and Police station Zokhawthar based on specific information.

''Approximate cost of recovered Methamphetamine tablets Rs 60,000,000. The seized consignment was handed over to Police station, Zokhawthar on 19 Jul 2023 for further legal proceedings,'' the police added.

Also read: Mizoram: Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6 crore recovered in Champhai district