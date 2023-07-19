Assam Rifles along with Mizoram Police recovered illegal Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6 crore in the state's Champhai district, said police on July 19.

The 20,000 tablets were recovered in the general area Zokhawthar-Melbuk road during an operation carried out on specific information with utmost diligence and tactical planning and recovered the consignment on 19 Jul 2023.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, and Police station Zokhawthar based on specific information.

''Approximate cost of recovered Methamphetamine tablets Rs 60,000,000. The seized consignment was handed over to Police station, Zokhawthar on 19 Jul 2023 for further legal proceedings,'' the police added.

On the other hand, Mizoram Police on July 18 night seized 93 grams of heroin from a vehicle in the state's Champhai district, said police.

The drug was seized at around 8:05 PM at Chalbawiha Junction Police check gate which was kept in eight soap boxes from one vehicle from a cab.

Also read: Mizoram: Drugs seized in state's Champhai district