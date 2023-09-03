Assam Rifles along with Customs Preventive Force recovered areca nuts worth Rs 89.6 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district on September 3.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force Champhai based on specific information.

''In yet another successful operation, Assam Rifles under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 160 bags of Areca nuts worth Rs 89.6 lakh in general area of New Champhai district,'' an official statement said.

The statement further said that the entire consignment of Areca nuts was recovered and has been handed over to Custom Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Also read: Mizoram: Chief Justice of India inaugurates Gauhati High Court Aizawl bench's new building