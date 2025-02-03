In a major operation against drug smuggling along the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles seized heroin worth Rs 82.5 lakh and apprehended a Myanmar national in Zokhawthar, a border town in Champhai district, on Monday, February 3.



Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel intercepted a suspicious individual riding a motorcycle in Zokhawthar. A thorough search led to the recovery of 10 hongs of heroin No. 4 from his possession. The suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Thangdeihpau, a Myanmar national.



Following the seizure, both the accused and the confiscated contraband were handed over to Zokhawthar Police for further investigation and legal proceedings. Security forces have been intensifying surveillance along the porous Indo-Myanmar border to curb the rising trend of cross-border drug trafficking.







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