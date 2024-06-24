On the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking 2024, the 2nd Battalion of Assam Rifles observed the day by distributing essential commodities at Tawngtai Drug De-addiction Centre, also known as Tawngtai Bethei Camping Centre (TBCC), Aizawl, Mizoram.

The International Anti-Drug campaign will continue till June 26, 2024.



The overall programme is designed to promote awareness and support for those affected by drug abuse.

On 25 June, a medical camp will be commencing at the Thutak Nunpuitu Team Centre, and essential items will be distributed including the felicitation of Padma Shree Sangthankima, who is also the Director of the Centre.



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The three-day programme will wind up with a felicitation of five de-addicts at the city’s centre ‘Vanapa Hall’ on June 26, 2024.

The distribution of essential commodities to the Tawngtai Drug De-addiction Centre by the Assam Rifles serves as a tangible manifestation of their dedication to community service, social justice, and a holistic approach to public safety. It underscores the idea that law enforcement goes beyond maintaining order and includes actively participating in initiatives that uplift and support the community they serve.