The Union Minister of Law and Justice (I/C) Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday graced the Rozgar Mela at Gajraj Hall, 2 AR Lakhimpur Battalion, Aizawl.

Along with the 47 states in the country, the Lakhimpur Battalion of the Assam Rifles today organised the Rozgar Fair where 18 candidates from Mizoram were given the appointments for the Branch Post Master and Assistant Branch Post Master under the Department of Post, Ministry of Communication.

Speaking at the event, the Minister congratulated the new appointees and encouraged them their give their best during their training so that they can become a blessing to the public they will and be at the top of their new jobs.



Also Read: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stresses on Job process Efficiency at Rozgar Mela

Meghwal stated that as envisaged by PM Modi, all job appointments have been made on a merit basis, with a fair, transparent and accountable recruitment drive.

The Minister further stated that India is fast developing, holding the fifth position in the world's economy. He added that India's vision to become a developed country by 2047 has led to the country leading the global growth in many sectors and also highlighted the importance of growth and development for each state to bring development to the nation.

At today's mela, over 1 lakh job appointments were given to candidates from 47 states and UTs under various Departments.