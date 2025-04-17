As part of its continued efforts towards community engagement and environmental sustainability, Assam Rifles conducted an awareness lecture on ‘Water Conservation’ at Lungpuk-III village in Siaha district of Mizoram on April 17, 2025.

The session was attended by 25 local villagers along with 12 Assam Rifles personnel. The lecture focused on practical steps to conserve water, including rainwater harvesting, repairing household leaks, minimizing water wastage, and reusing water effectively. It also stressed the importance of planting native trees and collective community efforts in safeguarding water resources.

The villagers welcomed the initiative and lauded Assam Rifles for fostering awareness on pressing environmental concerns. Assam Rifles continues to play a key role in promoting ecological awareness and supporting the well-being of communities across the Northeast.



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