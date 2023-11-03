In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered 25.4 grams of Heroin no 4 worth Rs 17.78 lakh in the general area of Zote, Champhai on 01 November 2023.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai based on specific information.

The entire consignment of Heroin No. 4 worth Rupees 17,78,000/- (Rupees Seventeen lakh seventy-eight thousand only) has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.



Also Read: Mizoram: Foreign liquor and cigarettes worth Rs 27 lakh seized in Champhai district

Earlier on October 26, Foreign liquor and cigarettes worth Rs 26.68 lakh were seized in Mizoram's Champhai district close to the India-Myanmar border on October 25, according to a statement by Assam Rifles (AR).

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles troopers and Mizoram customs officials recovered the item in a general area between Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road in Champhai district and seized six cases of foreign liquor and 21 cases of foreign cigarettes, the statement stated.