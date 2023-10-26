Foreign liquor and cigarettes worth Rs 26.68 lakh have been seized in Mizoram's Champhai district close to the India-Myanmar border on October 25, according to a statement by Assam Rifles (AR).

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles troopers and Mizoram customs officials recovered the item in a general area between Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road in Champhai district and seized six cases of foreign liquor and 21 cases of foreign cigarettes, the statement stated.

The seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

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