Assam Rifles personnel have recovered 3,000 rounds of cartridges of a sniper rifle and 10 passive night sight (PNS) devices in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam rifles troops intercepted a vehicle at the Sanagu market area, and recovered the ammunition of a sniper rifle along with the PNS devices, the statement said.

PNS devices are used for operating certain weapons in poor light conditions.



Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize heroin worth Rs 37 crore in Champhai district, one arrested

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered Heroin No 4 weighing 5394 grams worth Rupees 37.75 crore in the general area Melbuk Road Junction, Zokhawthar Champhai district on 06 March 2024.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles with a representative of the Police Department Zokhawthar based on specific information. The entire consignment of Heroin No 4 weighing 5394 gram Rs 37,75,80,000/- (Rupees Thirty-Five Crore Seventy-Five Lakh Eighty Thousand only) and apprehended individual have been handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings.