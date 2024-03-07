In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered Heroin No 4 weighing 5394 grams worth Rupees 37.75 crore in the general area Melbuk Road Junction, Zokhawthar Champhai district on 06 March 2024.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles with a representative of the Police Department Zokhawthar based on specific information. The entire consignment of Heroin No 4 weighing 5394 gram Rs 37,75,80,000/- (Rupees Thirty-Five Crore Seventy-Five Lakh Eighty Thousand only) and apprehended individual have been handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings.



Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize heroin worth Rs 6.55 crore in Champhai district

The ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram.