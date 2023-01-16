Assam Rifles on January 15 recovered 98,000 Triproldine HCL and Pseudoephedrine tablets worth Rs 9.80 crore in the General area Thuampui in Mizoram and apprehended two individuals.

The Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) carried out the operation with CID (SB), Aizawl based on specific information.

According to an official statement, the approximate cost of the recovered 98000 Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine tablets is Rs 9, 80,00,000.

''The seized consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station CID )Crime), Aizawl on January 15, 2023, for further legal proceedings,'' an official statement from Assam Rifles said.

''Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram,'' it added.

On January 13, the Assam Rifles also seized foreign-origin liquor worth Rs 11.99 lakh in Zokhathar of Mizoram's Champai district.

The seizure was made after a massive liquor haul was conducted near IMB XG-III at Zokhawthar village in Chaphai district.

Also read: Mizoram : Heroin worth Rs. 63.32 lakh seized in Aizawl; two Myanmar nationals held