The Assam Rifles recovered 2393 grams of Heroin No. 4 and goods of foreign origin including liquor, cigarettes and areca nuts, valued at Rs 16.87 crores.

This operation resulted in the apprehension of two individuals. The recovery and arrests took place in two separate operations in the general area of the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge and New Hruikawn, Zokhawthar, in the Champhai District of Mizoram on March 18.



Also Read: Mizoram: Contraband worth over Rs 71 lakh, explosives seized during separate operation by security forces, 4 held

Earlier on March 19, in a collaborative operation executed on March 18, Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles seized 198 soap cases filled with 2.393 kilograms of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 71,79,000.

The contraband was seized from two individuals, B. Liansanga (45) and R. Malsawmthara (35).

In a separate operation, the authorities also seized 110 gelatin sticks weighing 14.084 kilograms and 110 detonators from a couple, identified as Biakrema (29) and Ramthazuali (28) as confirmed by Mizoram Police.