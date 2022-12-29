In a successful operation against anti-national activities, Lunglei Batallion under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered a huge Cache of War like stores (WLS) on December 28 2022.

Notably, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles recovered a huge Cache of War-like stores (WLS).

The operation was carried out at Kakichhua village near Koladyne river, Block Zorinpui of Lawngtlai district based on specific information.

The team had specific information on the possible smuggling of Weapon and War like stores including Gelatin sticks, Detonators, Cordex, Sleeping bags, BPJ, Combat Boots, Khukhri, Quadcopter Wings, Quadcopter Motor along with a combat T-Shirt.

Also Read: Mizoram government to constitute task force to combat drugs smuggling

On the other hand, in a bid to contain the smuggling of drugs, areca nuts, and others, the Mizoram government on December 15, decided to constitute a ''Task Force''.

As per an official statement, the task force will include officials of the state Home Department and the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by state Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Besides, Zoramthanga, several government officials and leaders of the Central Young Mizo Association were present during the meeting wherein the members agreed to set up duty posts and check gates along the international borders.

The statement further claimed that the state police will be assisted by volunteers of the association and other NGOs in the war against smuggling.