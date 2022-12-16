In a bid to contain the smuggling of drugs, areca nuts, and others, the Mizoram government on December 15, decided to constitute a ''Task Force''.

As per an official statement, the task force will include officials of the state Home Department and the decision of the same was taken during a meeting chaired by state Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Besides, Zoramthanga, several government officials and leaders of the Central Young Mizo Association were present during the meeting wherein the members agreed to set up duty posts and check gates along the international borders.

The statement further claimed that the state police will be assisted by volunteers of the association and other NGOs in the war against smuggling.

It is worth mentioning that the state's Chmphai district has recently witnessed a rise in drug smuggling including other items such as areca nuts, drugs, and exotic animals from Myanmar.

Recently, the local areca nuts grower had set six trucks carrying Burmese areca nuts on fire in Mizoram's Western Mamit district, alleging that their markets have been affected by smuggled Burmese areca nuts.

Notably, the state shares a more than 500 km long border with Myanmar and 318 km with Bangladesh.

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