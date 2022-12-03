In a major successful operation against anti-national activities, Lunglei Batallion under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered a huge Cache of War like stores (WLS) on 03 December 2022.

The operation was carried out near Block Tuipang of Saiha district based on specific information.

The operation was launched by Assam Rifles personnel and Police representatives of Tuipang on 03 December 2022.

The team had specific information on the possible smuggling of Weapon and War like stores moving in 03 kenbo bikes, which tried to evade the Mobile Vehicle Check Post in the general area of Tuipang.

Notably, spot-checking was carried out and during checking, war-like stores were recovered and four Myanmar nationals were also arrested.

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The use of such war-like stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities.

The recovered items inculdes-Rifles, NX 200 Antenna,.22 Ammo,.177 pellets, 12 gauge (70mm) Cartridge, Gun Powder, kenbo bikes among various other tactical stores like tactical vests, tactical gloves, combat uniforms and boots.

The apprehended individuals and recoveries made handed over to the police station, Tuipang.