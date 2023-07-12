In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and state police recovered a huge cache of ammunition and arrested four persons in Champhai district.

As per sources, Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered War Like Stores Ammonium two boxes, (12 pieces each), Gelatin four boxes (200 pieces each), Safety Fuze six bundles, Detonator - 636 (Nos), 12 Bore Cartridge- 28 rounds, Cash Rs 75,000/- (Rupees Seventy-five thousand only), one Maruti WagonR bearing Registration No. MZ-01-SJ- 0799 and two Kenbo bikes in General Area Old Vaikhawtlang Track Junction, Champhai and apprehended four individuals on 11 July 2023.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Champhai police station based on specific information.



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The recovered War Like Stores along with vehicles and individuals were handed over to Champhai Police Station (Mizoram) on 11 July 2023 for further legal proceedings.

Reportedly, it was known that the consignment was being headed to Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) and from there on the way to Manipur.

Allegedly, there are suspected links revealing the utilisation of such War Like Stores in the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Such explosives are being utilised in the construction of National Highways in the state.

The ammonium recovered was found wrapped in a white cover on which the details of Village Napara, District- Burdwan, West Bengal were mentioned. It is alarming that the pilferage of such explosives is going on rampantly.