A group based in Aizawl, consisting of members from the Chin, Kuki, Mizo, and Zomi ethnicities held a protest in Aizawl against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur on July 12.

The protest was organised by ZORO (Zo Reunification Organisation). The protestors also burnt the poster of Manipur CM N Biren Singh and PM Modi.

The protest aims to condemn the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur and the perceived lack of action by the central government.

As per reports, the demonstration that will take place in front of Vanpa Hall seeks to draw the attention of the central government and raised placards demanding separate administration.

The ZO Reunification Organisation (ZORO) on July 12 organised a rally at Aizawl, Mizoram regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur.



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At the rally, Pu R. Sangkawia ZORO President condemned the attacks on Zo ethnic people and the silence of PM Modi, saying that the head of the family takes care of the affairs of his children, but it appears the Government of India does not care about the Zo people.

Led by Vice President Pu F Ngurbiakvela, the rally also mourned those who have died in the ongoing violence.

As per the data collected by ZORO of the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur till now 124 death has been reported along with 377 injured admitted to the hospitals.

On the otherhand, more than 60 people have been reportedly missing.

Further, the data revealed by the ZORO also stated that 290 villages were burnt of which 7,247 houses were also destroyed.

Meanwhile, 357 churches and quarters were also burned and 41,425 people were displaced owing to the ethnic clash.



Pu Rohmingthanga Colney Vice President led a mass prayer for those who have been affected by the violence.

Tv. L. Ramdinliana Renthlei, General Secretary ZORO said that in spite of the violence, Meitei people in Mizoram are safe and free to go about their daily business.

The rally by the ZO Reunification Organisation (ZORO) also demanded a separate administration and urged the Indian Government to give the Zo ethnic people in Manipur a separate administration.

