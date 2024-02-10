Assam Rifles recovered a huge Cache of war-like stores in Mizoram.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the movement of explosives on the Mualkawi route (Champhai- Zokhawthar Road) in Champhai district, Mizoram, Assam Rifles established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP).

The MVCP intercepted a vehicle and, upon thorough search, recovered two 12 mm bore guns (single and double barrel) along with other war-like items.

The following are the details:

SBBL 12 Bore Gun: 02

DBBL 12 Bore Gun: 01

Daggers: 10

Walkie-talkies: 10



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.32 mm calibre pistol Rounds: 100

Lightweight bulletproof plates: 100

Heavyweight bulletproof plates: 04

Combat dresses: 20 pairs

Black uniforms: 01

Combat scarves: 50

Black jungle boots: 10 pairs

Green jungle boots: 100 pairs

Burmese Currency: 80 lakhs

The apprehended individual has been identified as Lalnuntluanga (24) hailing from Mizoram. The recovered items have been handed over to the police.