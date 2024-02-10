Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers huge cache of war-like stores in Champhai district
Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of ammunition and arrested one person in Champhai district.
Assam Rifles recovered a huge Cache of war-like stores in Mizoram.
Acting on specific intelligence regarding the movement of explosives on the Mualkawi route (Champhai- Zokhawthar Road) in Champhai district, Mizoram, Assam Rifles established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP).
The MVCP intercepted a vehicle and, upon thorough search, recovered two 12 mm bore guns (single and double barrel) along with other war-like items.
The following are the details:
SBBL 12 Bore Gun: 02
DBBL 12 Bore Gun: 01
Daggers: 10
Walkie-talkies: 10
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.32 mm calibre pistol Rounds: 100
Lightweight bulletproof plates: 100
Heavyweight bulletproof plates: 04
Combat dresses: 20 pairs
Black uniforms: 01
Combat scarves: 50
Black jungle boots: 10 pairs
Green jungle boots: 100 pairs
Burmese Currency: 80 lakhs
The apprehended individual has been identified as Lalnuntluanga (24) hailing from Mizoram. The recovered items have been handed over to the police.
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